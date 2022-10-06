Launch Date of Motorola Moto E32 Confirmed- Includes Helio G37 SoC & 50MP camera

Motorolla is all set to launch its moto E32 to more markets, Initially, in May, the Moto E32 was launched in Europe with a Unisoc T606 SoC, 90Hz HD+ LCD, 16MP triple camera, and 5,000 mAh battery. Now the company has announced that it is going to roll out the device in more markets and has confirmed the Launch Date of the Motorola Moto E32 to be October 7.

Apart from this, the company has not shared the pricing of the device however, due to leaks and rumors, we know one of the grand specs of the device which is a 50 MP camera.

Launch Date of Motorola Moto E32 is October 7

Motorolla Moto E32 is powered by Helio G37 SoC and runs Android 12. The company has promised up to two years of Android security updates, however, has not made clear how many upgrades will be made during this time span.

As far as storage is concerned, the device will come with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage and for storage expansion, it also includes a microSD card slot that allows expansion up to 1TB.

As far as the screen size of the device is concerned, the smartphone includes a 6.5″ HD+ 90Hz LCD with a punch hole for the 8MP selfie camera. A 50 MP primary camera is included at the back of the device having a 2MP depth unit. As far as the main camera is concerned, the device will have a 16MP main camera. The European variant of the device has a triple camera setup having 16MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units.

The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery. Other than this, the device includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a water-repellent design and will be available in two colors – Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue.

