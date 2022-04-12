We already know that Apple is working on a new 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter. The new power adapter will let users recharge two devices at the same time. Now leaked images of this new power adapter have leaked on the web showing a slightly different design compared to other power adapters from Apple.

Leaked Images Reveal 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter from Apple

ChargerLAB shared some images of the new charger revealing a different design as compared to its previous adapter. The images show that the new 35W charger will have “foldable prongs”. The USB-C ports are positioned side-by-side on the bottom of the charger.

Also based on the images, another difference between the new power adapter and the current ones is a circular cutout on the sides. So that users can hold it there to remove the charger from a power outlet.

Previously, Apple mistakenly revealed the information about the 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter on its website in a support document. According to that document, the new charger will also support USB-PD (Power Delivery) for fast charging on supported devices. You can also recharge an M1 MacBook Air in less time than the standard power adapter that comes with the laptop.

Of course, when using both ports simultaneously, the power will be split between the two devices. However, it will still deliver enough power to recharge an iPhone and an Apple Watch or an iPad at the same time.

It’s unclear when Apple plans to introduce the new 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter. But we are hoping that the company will launch it with the iPhone 14 lineup.

Source: 9to5mac