Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2022 Event Taking Place June 6-10

Apple announced that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 in an online format from June 6 to 10. The event is free for all developers to attend. Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Moreover, the developers will have access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences.

At WWDC22, Apple’s growing global community of more than 30 million developers will gain insight and access to the technologies and tools to bring their visions into reality. In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community.

Not only this, but it is also highly possible that Apple makes announcements related to its next-gen Apple M2 silicon. Some reports are also claiming that Apple could launch its much rumoured VR headset.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing said,

“At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community. In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.”

