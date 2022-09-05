We usually keep on getting leaks and rumors regarding upcoming devices. This time we have got a render video of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra that is going to launch in western markets soon. This video seems like an official teaser video released by the company for social media. The video showcases all the features that we already know as this device is already launched in China with a different name, X30 Pro. Leaked Moto Edge 30 Ultra teaser reveals all key features.

The video shows a device with curved glass on both sides. The skinny metal frame makes it look more attractive and all the other available space on the front of the device is taken by a pretty display with just a small cutout rendered for the camera.

As far as the device in China is already launched, we know that the camera system is housed by a large 200-megapixel sensor. This sensor is developed by Samsung and is able to capture good pictures in any light conditions- be it dark or light.

This device from Motorolla is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and supports super fast 125-watt Turbopower charging. This can deliver a charge for a full day in just seven minutes.

The below tweet shows the full teaser video from a famous leaker, Evan Blass on Twitter.

Overall it seems an impressive device. Let’s wait how people will respond.

