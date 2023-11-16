Leaked Render Reveals the Design of Xiaomi Redmi K70

The Xiaomi K70 series will probably be launched soon, as its predecessor was rolled out at the end of last year. Thanks to a recent leak, we now know what the base model will look like.

The design language of the company has fluctuated as the K70 features an island that spans the width of the phone and has four pieces creating a square (three cameras and an LED flash). On the other hand, the K60 features a rectangular camera island tucked in the corner with three lenses in a line.

The bug camera island on the Redmi K70 gives it a similar appearance to the Poco series. Speaking of which, the global mobile market never got a smartphone like the K60, but the Poco F5 Pro came close. Therefore, while the global launch of the K70 is not certain, it is likely that a phone that is quite similar to it will.

We don’t have much information regarding the smartphone as of yet. The five middle cores in the benchmark result from the Redmi K70 Pro show that it is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In fact, the vanilla K60 was equipped with the somewhat older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, while the K60 Pro had the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Still, we have to wait to really see what features the K70 will have when it is launched.

Also read:

Xiaomi Unleashes Redmi Pad SE: A Visual and Auditory Marvel for the Masses!