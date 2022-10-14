Lenovo Is Working On A ThinkPad Smartphone

Veteran tipster Evan Blass recently posted a low-resolution render of a smartphone that seems to have a ThinkPhone badge on its back. You can have a look at this image below:

The point worth mentioning here is that the alleged ThinkPhone shares the same model number (XT-2309) as an upcoming 2023 Motorola smartphone dubbed Bronco. It suggests that the ThinkPhone will be a rebranded Motorola phone rather than an all-new phone. However, we can not say anything for sure right now. Motorola Handset Bronco is tipped to be an Edge series handset that is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is also tipped to boast a triple rear camera system (50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 2MP depth).