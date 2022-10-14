Lenovo Is Working On A ThinkPad Smartphone

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 14, 2022
ThinkPad Smartphone

We all are fully aware that Lenovo’s ThinkPad series of laptops have been around for years now. The company has launched a large number of models of the Thinkpad Laptop series. The interesting piece of news is that the company might soon leverage the brand for its smartphone business as well. A Lenovo ThinkPad Smartphone could make its way to the market soon.

What Do You Think About Lenovo ThinkPad Smartphone?

Veteran tipster Evan Blass recently posted a low-resolution render of a smartphone that seems to have a ThinkPhone badge on its back. You can have a look at this image below:

The point worth mentioning here is that the alleged ThinkPhone shares the same model number (XT-2309) as an upcoming 2023 Motorola smartphone dubbed Bronco. It suggests that the ThinkPhone will be a rebranded Motorola phone rather than an all-new phone. However, we can not say anything for sure right now. Motorola Handset Bronco is tipped to be an Edge series handset that is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is also tipped to boast a triple rear camera system (50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 2MP depth).

It’s still unclear if a ThinkPad smartphone will actually see the light of day or not. What do you think? However, we hope Lenovo brings a few more additions if it’s a rebranded offering. Let’s see what comes next. Till then, stay tuned!

Also Check: Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Unveiled with Tensor G2 and Camera improvements – PhoneWorld

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 14, 2022
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>
×