Limited Time Offer! Buy Samsung A04 at a Discounted Price of PKR 18,999

There is good news for all those who want to purchase a new Samsung smartphone with a limited budget. You will be amazed that Daraz offers a massive discount on the Galaxy A04. The phone is available for PKR 18,999, while the original price of the A04 is PKR 31,499. It’s a good opportunity for people who want a quality smartphone under the PKR 20,000 price range. Moreover, if you are a credit card holder, then you can even buy the smartphone in easy installments for as low as PKR 881 (36-month installment plan). However, if you don’t want to pay interest, then you can avail of the 12-month installment plan on a Standard Chartered credit card.

12 Months Installment Plan to Buy Samsung Galaxy A04

Month Monthly EMI Interest 3 Rs. 6,333 0.00% 6 Rs. 3,167 0.00% 12 Rs. 1,583 0.00%

Click on this link if you want to purchase the all-new Samsung A04 at a discounted rate. The smartphone is available in black, orange, and white colors. Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the Samsung A04.

Samsung A04 Specs

DISPLAY Type PLS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio) PLATFORM OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, One UI Core 5.0 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 3GB RAM eMMC 5.1 MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.2 Video Yes SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable MISC Colors