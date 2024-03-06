Limited Time Offer! Buy Samsung A04 at a Discounted Price of PKR 18,999

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 6, 2024
Samsung A04 at a discount

There is good news for all those who want to purchase a new Samsung smartphone with a limited budget. You will be amazed that Daraz offers a massive discount on the Galaxy A04. The phone is available for PKR 18,999, while the original price of the A04 is PKR 31,499. It’s a good opportunity for people who want a quality smartphone under the PKR 20,000 price range. Moreover, if you are a credit card holder, then you can even buy the smartphone in easy installments for as low as PKR 881 (36-month installment plan). However, if you don’t want to pay interest, then you can avail of the 12-month installment plan on a Standard Chartered credit card.

12 Months Installment Plan to Buy Samsung Galaxy A04

Month Monthly EMI Interest
3 Rs. 6,333 0.00%
6 Rs. 3,167 0.00%
12 Rs. 1,583 0.00%

Click on this link if you want to purchase the all-new Samsung A04 at a discounted rate. The smartphone is available in black, orange, and white colors. Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the Samsung A04.

Samsung A04 Specs

DISPLAY
Type PLS LCD
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
(~81.3% screen-to-body ratio)
PLATFORM
OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, One UI Core 5.0
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 32GB 3GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 5 MP, f/2.2
Video Yes
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Accelerometer, proximity
BATTERY
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
MISC
Colors

Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

