Limited Time Offer! Buy Samsung A04 at a Discounted Price of PKR 18,999
There is good news for all those who want to purchase a new Samsung smartphone with a limited budget. You will be amazed that Daraz offers a massive discount on the Galaxy A04. The phone is available for PKR 18,999, while the original price of the A04 is PKR 31,499. It’s a good opportunity for people who want a quality smartphone under the PKR 20,000 price range. Moreover, if you are a credit card holder, then you can even buy the smartphone in easy installments for as low as PKR 881 (36-month installment plan). However, if you don’t want to pay interest, then you can avail of the 12-month installment plan on a Standard Chartered credit card.
12 Months Installment Plan to Buy Samsung Galaxy A04
|Month
|Monthly EMI
|Interest
|3
|Rs. 6,333
|0.00%
|6
|Rs. 3,167
|0.00%
|12
|Rs. 1,583
|0.00%
Click on this link if you want to purchase the all-new Samsung A04 at a discounted rate. The smartphone is available in black, orange, and white colors. Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the Samsung A04.
Samsung A04 Specs
