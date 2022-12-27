Lionel Messi an available character in Modern Warfare II ?

Advertisement

Lionel Messi, who just won the World Cup, is now available as an operator in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. His image appears in the game, along with Argentinian-themed firearms, a weapon charm, and other items.

Simply built different. Move like Messi and dominate in #MWII pic.twitter.com/j7UAXqDtg7 Advertisement — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 18, 2022

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” and its free-to-play battle royale component “Warzone 2.0” have added the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to its operator roster to recognise such a monumental feat.

Unfortunately, anyone hoping to play as the Argentine superstar in “Modern Warfare 2” or “Warzone 2.0” will not be able to do so for free. According to Upcomer, the bundle that contains Messi’s persona is presently available for 2,400 COD points, which is around $20. However, this package includes additional bonuses that may be appealing to fans of both the renowned striker and the Argentina national team.

Aside from Messi, the bundle contains plans for two guns: the Atomic Flea Vaznev-9k and the Blue Thunder FSS Hurricane, both of which come in a sleek blue-and-white colour scheme that matches Argentina’s famed striped uniform.

When creeping up on an adversary, you can use the “No Fire Arms Required” finishing move, which you can get by purchasing this package. You may also personalise your profile with “The Treble” vehicle skin, “The Flea 10” weapon charm, “Battle Messi” weapon sticker, and “Target Acquired” insignia.

The Messi Operator package is sure to pique the interest of any soccer enthusiast who also plays Call of Duty. Check out our Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides and features section to learn how to obtain more operators like Gaz.