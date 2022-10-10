Login Credentials Of 1 Mn Facebook Users Leaked

One of the biggest news of the day! Meta has warned users that their login credentials might be stolen and misused. It revealed that the login credentials of 1 Mn Facebook users are compromised and also gave the reason behind it. It told that it has discovered 400 malicious apps from Android and iOS that were targeting people and stealing their login information.

Facebook has submitted the findings to Google and Apple and has also helped people to learn how to remain safe in the future.

While breaking this news, Facebook listed:

“We identified more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps this year that target people across the internet to steal their Facebook login information,”

The company has shared the key finding with industry peers, security researchers, and policymakers asking for help to improve collective defense against this threat. Meta urged users to remain vigilant when they download a new app that asks for users’ credentials.

Login Credentials Of 1 Mn Facebook Users at Stake

David Agranovich, Director, Threat Disruption, and Ryan Victory, Malware Discovery and Detection Engineer at Meta revealed that they have given all the details regarding these apps to Apple and Google and the company has taken down these apps from their respective stores.

“Malicious developers create malware apps disguised as apps with fun or useful functionality — like cartoon image editors or music players and publish them on mobile app stores. To cover up negative reviews by people who have spotted the defunct or malicious nature of the apps, developers may publish fake reviews to trick others into downloading the malware,”

These malicious apps were from categories such as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps, and other utilities that could easily trick people into downloading them.

