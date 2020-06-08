Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg vowed to reexamine the social network’s policies that led to its decision not to remove/tag controversial messages posted by US President Donald Trump. The declaration, which came in the form of a letter to employees, appeared directed at quelling anger inside the company.

Mark Zuckerberg Pledges To Review Facebook’s Policy on Racial Issues

The outrage was ignited when Mark Zuckerberg stated that the company would not remove or flag Trump’s recent posts that seemed to encourage violence against those who are protesting against police racism. Mark’s recent message appeared to attempt to alleviate that anger in which he stated that “We’re going to review our policies enabling discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments we should adopt”.

Timothy Aveni, a software engineer who abdicated from the social media company, drafted on his Facebook page that the company “will keep moving the goalposts every time Donald Trump escalates, finding excuse after excuse not to act on increasingly dangerous rhetoric.”

Mark told that he is evaluating possible changes in how policy decisions are made at the social media platform, along with additional ways to advance racial justice and voter engagement.

As per voting, Mark Zuckerberg stated that “I have confidence in the election integrity efforts we’ve performed since 2016”. “But there’s a good chance that there will be unprecedented despair and confusion around going to the polls in November, and some will likely try to capitalise on that confusion,” he added.

The letter also discussed employees’ objections that minorities have not been sufficiently represented internally. In the end, Zuckerburg mentioned that “We’re going to review whether we need to change anything structurally to make sure the right groups and voices are at the table”.

Check out? Mark Zuckerberg Goes Live With Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Expert, On Facebook