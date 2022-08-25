Mashiro Sakurai initiated a YouTube channel based on game design

Director of Super Smash Bros. Mashiro Sakurai is a well-known name in the gaming industry for the last few decades. The famous creations which are loved by many are created by Super Smash Bros., Kirby, and Kid Icarus. The director keeps the players updated by daily posting the Super Smash Bros. images having various information on his tweeter account. Continuing this, Mashiro Sakurai recently announced that he is initiating a YouTube channel based on game design.

The director uploaded the last Super Smash Bros. image and revealed his new project of a novel YouTube Channel. Masahiro Sakurai posted in his daily tweet:

“This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I’ve been posting since Dec. 2019. Thank you for your support! # SmashBros. However…I’ve been thinking about starting something new. (This time it won’t be daily, though.)”

Later it was a surprise for the followers when they came to know about the idea of the YouTube Channel that is based on the game design. The director of Super Smash Bros. named the new YouTube channel “Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games”. The whole concept focuses on the game design and devises new ways to improve on it. Mashiro Sakurai posted again about the thought of the new project.

“My new YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, is now live! Check it out for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into various aspects of game development.”

About the YouTube Channel, he revealed that it will be a non-profit project so that people all around the world can benefit from his knowledge. Though the company has allowed him to use the concept of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for his YouTube videos still the first video released mentioned that Nintendo will not be involved in any of his creations for the YouTube channel. The main purpose behind this channel is to make the games around the world more fun than before. The videos that will be uploaded will be short and will not contain the game streaming. Rather the topics will be related to the game development. According to him, different people perceive the game concept in different ways. He wants to add in value to society by giving lectures on how the game is developed so that people can get benefit from it on a large scale.

This channel will surely be helpful for those people who want to develop their own games and need sincere lessons and help.

