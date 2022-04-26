May 20 last Date for Small Developer Assistance Fund

Since the class-action lawsuit from the US developers, Apple has announced a number of handful changes that will be part of the App Store. Apple company had introduced a Small Developer Assistance Fund. The purpose of the fund is to pay $250 to $30,000 to the developer who earn around $1 million per year in the App Store. The Small Developer Assistance Fund has announced the last date to be May 20th for the small developers to submit their assistance submission request.

The last date was notified on the Apple’s Developer page. The company wrote:

“Last year, Apple announced a $100 million fund to assist US small developers. Eligible developers have until May 20, 2022 to submit a request to an independent administrator to receive payment.”

All the developers who are based in United States can apply for it. The company further clarified that the developers who sell paid apps or in-app purchases (including subscriptions) via the App Store around the time line from 3015 June 4th to 2021 April 26th and has made an earning equal or less than $1 million through the US storefront, are eligible for the assistance fund.

Last year in August the company had announced that the Assistance Fund is created as a part of the agreement that will benefit over 99% of U.S. iOS developers, whose earnings from app and in-app digital product sales through all associated accounts were less than $1 million per calendar year during the period from June 4, 2015 to April 26, 2021. These developers are eligible to claim sums from the fund ranging between minimums of $250 to $30,000, based on their historic participation in the App Store ecosystem.

