Google copies Apple- Officially brings Switch to Android app

Google is recognized as the most pioneering company which brings forward new and distinctive concepts and designs recurrently that give ease and comfort to the users. This time Google has launched a new “Switch to Android” app on the App Store. Though the concept is not new as the switch was brought forward by Apple in 2015 which was Move to iOS Android app but still new addition for the users who want to switch to Android. The switch gives the sound of twittering crickets. This launch will make it tranquil for the users to switch to Android devices.

The “Switch to Android” is for those users who may want to try out Android for the first time or maybe some users miss having one of the Android phones so they want to try and have one. The idea is quite easy to go and a refreshing update for many iOS users who want to try Android. The app functions in a similar way to Apple’s “Move to iOS” which has the motive of giving ease to the users in the transition from Android to iPhone.

Many people fear losing important personal data and that’s why don’t dare to shift the app. Google ensures that nothing precious will vanish. It takes responsibility for all the important data of the user and will successfully transfer the data to the target android device. Everything will be performed wirelessly and hence, there will be no hassle to transfer data via physical cables as we all used to do a few years back.

The Switch to Android is free of cost and 39 megabytes in size and needs iPhone or iPad touch.

How to Shift to Android app:

The procedure includes a few steps that Google wants its users to follow before straight away switching to the Android device. These steps will help secure information and easy transfer of personal data. The tasking includes turning off iMessage when he opens his Android phone which will send an automatic message to Apple to transfer the copy of the personal data from the iCloud to the Android smartphone. The app will ask the user series of questions to skillfully and easily move the data. The transfer of data is baked by the Google drive where everything gets stored and then downloaded to the new device.

