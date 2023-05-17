MedAngle Becomes First Pakistani Startup Named in Global Silicon Valley Elite 200 EdTech List

MedAngle is a pioneering Pakistani company in the field of medical education technology (e-tech). It has made history by becoming a part of the prestigious Global Silicon Valley Elite 200 EdTech Company list for 2023. A media house recently made an announcement about it celebrating a significant milestone for MedAngle and the Pakistani edtech industry.

MedAngle Is The First Pakistani Startup Making To Global Silicon Valley

It would not be wrong to say that MedAngle has appeared as a groundbreaking platform for future doctors. Its founder, Dr. Azib has the distinction of being the first-ever full-stack technologist and medical doctor in the country. His outstanding credentials include being accepted into prestigious programs such as:

Transcend Fellowship in Silicon Valley

MIT-Harvard Medical School Global Healthcare Innovation program

Stanford Graduate School of Business Seed Spark Program.

These experiences have enhanced his vision for MedAngle and contributed to its success. The platform has over 61,000 medical students and future doctors actively engaged. The startup has garnered across-the-board recognition for its creative approach to digital medical education.

MedAngle brags a vast library of content, including more than 40,000 multiple-choice questions, clinical cases, and other educational resources. It would not be wrong to say that it is the largest medical education platform in the history of Pakistan and the Middle East region.

The MedAngle trustworthy team comprises over 150 doctors, healthcare professionals, and privileged medical students, working tirelessly to support the platform’s growth and impact. MedAngle’s technology has extended from one school to over 140 institutions across two countries, with recent expansion into the UAE.

The selection of this platform as the only Pakistani company in the Global Silicon Valley Elite 200 EdTech Company list highlights its outstanding achievements and potential for further growth. Let me tell you that Elite 200 consists of the top pre-seed and seed startups across the whole education range, chosen from a global puddle of applicants. These startups are then shortlisted for the annual ASU+GSV Summit.

MedAngle’s inclusion in the Global Silicon Valley Elite 200 EdTech Company list represents a significant milestone for Pakistan’s edtech ecosystem. Moreover, it highlights Pakistan’s potential to contrive transformative advancements in the global education geography.

