Honor 90 & 90 Pro Promo Hints At New Texture & Dual Ring Camera

Huawei has been working on a new set of smartphones for a while now. We have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro smartphones for a while. The duo recently leaked in a launch promo along with full glory. The interesting piece of information is that these two handsets come with a slightly better appearance than their predecessors. Moreover, the Honor 90 Pro and Honor 90 Launch Date is scheduled for later this month.

Honor 90 & Honor 90 Pro Design:

The rear design of the Honor 90 is quite eye-catching. The phone has a dual-ring camera bump with a shiny finish. It boasts a total of three lenses and an LED flash. Together with that, there is the water-like texture visibly interacting with light direction.

On the other hand, the Pro model retains the legacy of the Honor 80 Pro but without a camera bump. It is in a rounded rectangle shape on the rear and comes with the furnishing of shining metal around. It boasts triple cameras, followed by an LED flash. Honor 90 Pro has a unique texture under the camera setup. It has some sort of diamond-cut carvings for better grip and aesthetics. Moreover, the edges are curved on the left and right sides. Isn’t it amazing? The highly anticipated smartphone is painted in gold color along with “Honor” branding on the bottom left. The carving clearly indicates the 200MP AI camera branding.

Expected Specs & Launch Date:

Honor 90 series is tipped to equip a large battery and a 1.5K+ resolution screen. Furthermore, the phones are expected to use the latest 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset. The 3C certificate indicates that Honor 90 Pro (REP-AN00) will have a charger with model number – HN-200500C05/C06. It is expected to output a maximum of 100W (5A, 20VDC) capacity with backward compatibility at 66W.

On the other hand, the Honor 90 (REA-AN00) will come with an HN-110600C00/C01/C02 supported charger. It will have a charging input of 66W (6A, 11VDC) and backward charging compatibility of 40W and 10W. The launch poster of Honor 90 and 90 Pro is all about the pre-booking of the upcoming two models. However, reports revealed that Honor 90 Series will launch on May 29.

