MediaTek Captures 46% Android Tablet Applications Processors Market

According to a new report MediaTek during AQ3 2021 has captured a 46 per cent of the Android tablet applications processors market (AP). The 46 per cent increase in the capture of the market share is due to the traction of Android tablet OEMs.

In third Quarter 2021, the global tablet application market in terms of units has declined by 14 per cent but in terms of revenue it has grown by 8 per cent, according to the Strategy Analytics.

The top five tablet AP ranking in terms of revenue in the Q3 in 2021 were taken by Apple, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung LSI respectively.

According to the Director of Handset Component Technologies services at Strategy Analytics, the demand for the AP shipments had declined before the Covid-19 break-out (Q3 2019). There was a year-on-year decrease for the second quarter of 2019, however, the shipments of AP increased by 11 percent in the Q3 2021, he added.

The Applications Processors (AP) market is lead by Apple in terms of revenue with a 60 percent share, in the second place is the Intel with a 13 percent and MediaTek with a 10 percent share.

Also Read: LG Display Developing two OLED Panels for Apple’s Future iPads