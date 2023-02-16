MediaTek Launches Dimensity 7200 Chipset
Just like smartphones, chipmakers also try to launch new processors to the market with improved specs and capabilities. If we talk about MediaTek, its higher-end processor offerings actually consist of the flagship Dimensity 9000 series together with the upper mid-range Dimensity 8000 series. Then there is also a Dimensity 7000 series by MediaTek that is tipped to be positioned just below the upper mid-range Dimensity 8000 series of processors. As its name implies, you can expect a squarely mid-range offering here. The good piece of news is that the company has recently announced a chipset in the new Dimensity 7000 series, named the Dimensity 7200. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 is actually the first chipset of the Dimensity 7000 family.
Dimensity 7200: What else Do we know?
Other notable features include:
- APU 650 machine learning silicon
- a Release 16 sub-6GHz 5G modem (no mmWave here)
- support for 144Hz refresh rates at FHD+ display resolutions
- AI-based variable-rate shading
- Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E support
The Dimensity 7200 has come with some amazing specs. Do you wanna know? It also brings pretty solid camera credentials including:
- 200MP single camera support
- 4K HDR video capture
- simultaneous dual video capture
- motion-compensated noise reduction in low light