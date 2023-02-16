MediaTek Launches Dimensity 7200 Chipset

Advertisement

Just like smartphones, chipmakers also try to launch new processors to the market with improved specs and capabilities. If we talk about MediaTek, its higher-end processor offerings actually consist of the flagship Dimensity 9000 series together with the upper mid-range Dimensity 8000 series. Then there is also a Dimensity 7000 series by MediaTek that is tipped to be positioned just below the upper mid-range Dimensity 8000 series of processors. As its name implies, you can expect a squarely mid-range offering here. The good piece of news is that the company has recently announced a chipset in the new Dimensity 7000 series, named the Dimensity 7200. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 is actually the first chipset of the Dimensity 7000 family. Dimensity 7200: What else Do we know?

Reports claim that the Dimensity 7200 is built on a second-generation TSMC 4nm process. We can say that it is just in line with flagship offerings like the Dimensity 9200. If we talk about other core specs, the SoC is powered by an octa-core Armv9 CPU which consists of two Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.8GHz and six Cortex-A510 cores. However, the point worth mentioning here is that we have no information regarding the frequency yet. The newly introduced chipset also sports an Arm Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. Moreover, it supports 32-bit apps via the little CPU cores as well.