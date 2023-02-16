Oppo Find X6 Pro Will Boast 100W Charging: Confirmed

Advertisement

We have been getting leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming series of Oppo for many weeks. Some of the features of the highly anticipated Oppo Find X6 series have been confirmed. Oppo Find X6 & Oppo Find X6 Pro Charging speeds are at the top of the list of confirmed specs.

Advertisement

Oppo Find X6 Pro To Come With 100W Charging & Find X6 To Sport 80W Charging

The latest reports have unveiled that the upcoming Oppo Find X6 duo has been certified by 3C. The good piece of news is that the 3C Certification also revealed the charging speed of the handsets. The vanilla Find X6 is confirmed to support up to 80W charging. On the other hand, the Find X6 Pro model will bring 100W SuperVOOC, setting a new record for an Oppo flagship Phone.

The Vanilla Oppo Find X6 with model number PGFM110 is tipped to support basic wired 5V/2A charging and 5V-11V/7.3A. It will be equal to up to 80W SuperVOOC. In addition to that, the handset will be compatible with VCB8JACH/VCB8JBCH adapter. The point worth mentioning here is that the 100W charging rates are reserved for the flagship phones. The PGEM110 Oppo phone, which is reported to be the Pro model will support charging mode 11V/9.1A. Moreover, the smartphone will also come with the same SuperVOOC adapter as the vanilla variant. Advertisement There had been no words regarding the battery capacities of these phones yet. Let me tell you, the last year’s Find X5 flagships came with the same charging rates however, they were different in size. Let’s wait and see whether the Find X6 will follow suit or not. If you don’t know the Find X6 Pro Specs. Here you go. Reports claim that the glass version of the Find X6 Pro will measure around 9.2mm in thickness. Furthermore, the primary camera on the rear of the smartphone will be a Sony IMX890 sensor, which is a 50-megapixel camera, and it also has a 1/1.56 inch size Sony periscope lens. For those people who don’t know, the Find X6 series is the company’s next-generation series of flagship smartphones that are expected to feature the latest flagship chips like Dimensity 9200 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The front of the handset is also tipped to sport a 6.74-inch OLED display that has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 2K resolution. Advertisement Also Read: Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Setup Will Boast Hasselblad Branding (phoneworld.com.pk)