MediaTek’s Dimensity 6000 series Empowers Mainstream 5G devices: Disover More!

MediaTek is one of the biggest mobile chipset manufacturing companies in the world. It makes chipsets for all kinds of smartphones, from feature phones to high-end 5G smartphones. Recently, the company officially rolled out the next-gen Dimensity 6000 series and a new chipset designed to be used in the latest budget 5G devices.

Some of the main features of the new Dimensity 6000 series include:

Excellent power efficiency

Vibrant displays

Better frame rates

AI-powered camera technologies

Low power consumption

Reliable Sub-6 5G connectivity

Amidst the launch of the new chipset, the Deputy general manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communication said,

As developing markets continue rolling out 5G networks at a rapid pace and operators in developed markets work to finish transitioning consumers from 4G LTE to 5G, there has never been a more vital need for chipsets that cater to the growing number of mainstream mobile devices that feature next-generation connectivity. The MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series makes it possible for device makers to stay ahead of the curve with impressive upgrades that boost performance, increase power efficiency and reduce material costs.

The Dimensity 6100+ features an improved 5G modem that supports 3GPP Release 16 standard with up to 140MHz 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation. It allows the chipset to significantly reduce power consumption which is further reinforced by MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology.

In addition to it, the chipset features two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. It enables the chipset to deliver better performance, including support for AI-powered cameras, 10-bit displays, outstanding UX and GPU performance, and rich peripheral features. Furthermore, it has support for up to 108 MP Non-ZSL cameras.

