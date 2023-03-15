Meet DuoQin Qin 3 Ultra: A Xiaomi-Backed Phone To Fight Off Addicting Apps

Advertisement

If you don’t know about DuoQin then let me tell you that it is a Xiaomi ecosystem brand that launched its first-generation Qin feature phone with 4G connectivity back in 2018. The first Qin Phone came with several smart features including apps and an AI assistant. Now, the interesting piece of news is that after several years Duoqin is turning a new page with the Qin3 Ultra smartphone. The highly anticipated smartphone dubbed DuoQin Qin 3 Ultra is a 5-inch Android smartphone with a focus on eliminating distractions from your everyday life.

DuoQin Qin 3 Ultra Specs, feature & design

The interesting part about this smartphone is that it boasts its own custom Android 12 interface and its own app store that does not feature games, social media apps, and short-video apps. The major goal behind such an app store is to fight off addicting apps. The company is actually targeting this device at school children and students in want to help eliminate unwanted distractions.

Qin 3 Ultra sports a 5.02-inch display with HD+ resolution. It comes with a punch-hole cutout for its 5MP front-facing camera. In addition to that, the back of the handset houses an 8MP main shooter and LED flash. The smartphone weighs just 118 grams and boasts a modern design with flat edges giving it a very sleek yet trendy look.

It is powered by MediaTek G99 chipset under the hood and comes paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset has a 2,500 mAh battery that is rated at seven days standby and 9 hours of talk time. Duoqin Qin 3 Ultra color options include black, pink, and gold. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,599 ($232) and is already up on sale in China. So, if you are looking for a phone that can help you fight off addicting apps or you just want to use it for calls and messages then it surely seems to be a good option.

