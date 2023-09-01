Meet Lenovo Legion 9i: Company’s First 16-inch Gaming Laptop

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Sep 1, 2023
Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo is one of the top brands offering a wide range of products. No doubt, Lenovo laptops cater to your every need, from gaming and productivity to portability and affordability. Recently, Lenovo introduced its new flagship gaming laptop at IFA 2023. Let me tell you that it’s the first 16-inch model under the company’s Legion brand dubbed the Lenovo Legion 9i.

Lenovo Legion 9i Specs, Features & Price

The all-new Lenovo gaming laptop is powered by the 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor. It can be equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4090 Laptop GPU, as well as a 64GB Overclocked 5600Mhz Dual Channel DDR5 RAM or a 32GB Overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM. According to Lenovo VP Jun Ouyang:

“The Legion 9i is the first Legion laptop with an integrated liquid-cooling system and hardware AI chip tuning.”

The company says that its liquid cooling system is the first of its kind for a 16-inch laptop. It’s placed so that it runs over the GPU VRAM. Moreover, it will be useful for managing heat during extreme gaming sessions. The cooling system switches on when the GPU hits a temperature of 183 degrees Fahrenheit (84 degrees Celsius). Moreover, it works in a team with an AI-tuned triple-fan air-cooling system as well. The best part is that the LA-2 AI chip of the Legion laptop syncs the RGB strips around the keyboard and on other parts of the laptop. The screen of the laptop uses PureSight 3.2K Mini-LED with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 165Hz variable refresh rate. In addition to that, it can also accommodate up to a 2TB SSD for storage.

The company didn’t launch different Pro and Slim variants like it does for lower-tier gaming laptops. Lenovo claims that this model meets the needs of both varieties. The Legion laptop will come with Windows 11 and a 3-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It will be available for purchase in October with a price tag starting at $4,399.

Also Read: WhatsApp Plans A Big UI Redesign: Here Are The Details – (phoneworld.com.pk)

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Sep 1, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>