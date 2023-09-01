Meet Lenovo Legion 9i: Company’s First 16-inch Gaming Laptop
Lenovo is one of the top brands offering a wide range of products. No doubt, Lenovo laptops cater to your every need, from gaming and productivity to portability and affordability. Recently, Lenovo introduced its new flagship gaming laptop at IFA 2023. Let me tell you that it’s the first 16-inch model under the company’s Legion brand dubbed the Lenovo Legion 9i.
Lenovo Legion 9i Specs, Features & Price
The all-new Lenovo gaming laptop is powered by the 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor. It can be equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4090 Laptop GPU, as well as a 64GB Overclocked 5600Mhz Dual Channel DDR5 RAM or a 32GB Overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM. According to Lenovo VP Jun Ouyang:
“The Legion 9i is the first Legion laptop with an integrated liquid-cooling system and hardware AI chip tuning.”