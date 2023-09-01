Meet Lenovo Legion 9i: Company’s First 16-inch Gaming Laptop

The company says that its liquid cooling system is the first of its kind for a 16-inch laptop. It’s placed so that it runs over the GPU VRAM. Moreover, it will be useful for managing heat during extreme gaming sessions. The cooling system switches on when the GPU hits a temperature of 183 degrees Fahrenheit (84 degrees Celsius). Moreover, it works in a team with an AI-tuned triple-fan air-cooling system as well. The best part is that the LA-2 AI chip of the Legion laptop syncs the RGB strips around the keyboard and on other parts of the laptop. The screen of the laptop uses PureSight 3.2K Mini-LED with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 165Hz variable refresh rate. In addition to that, it can also accommodate up to a 2TB SSD for storage.

The company didn’t launch different Pro and Slim variants like it does for lower-tier gaming laptops. Lenovo claims that this model meets the needs of both varieties. The Legion laptop will come with Windows 11 and a 3-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It will be available for purchase in October with a price tag starting at $4,399.