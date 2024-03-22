Meet OnePlus Ace 3V: The First Phone With Powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Chipset

OnePlus Ace 3V Specs

The new OnePlus phone brings some notable specs. A massive 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging powers it. The company says you can anticipate a 100% charge in just 26 minutes. Moreover, the phone comes with a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,772 x 1,240). It is pertinent to mention here that photography isn’t the main focus of this handset.

The Ace 3V packs a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main shooter (IMX882) and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. At least, the company has not added a pointless 2MP macro camera. For a selfie snapper, there is a 16MP camera that handles video calls. Other considerable specs include Bluetooth 5.4, an IR blaster, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, ColorOS 14 atop Android 14, and a couple of AI features.