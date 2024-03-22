Meet OnePlus Ace 3V: The First Phone With Powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Chipset
Qualcomm launched the powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset yesterday. It is claimed to be the most powerful mid-range chipset of 2024. After just a few hours, OnePlus wrapped off its highly anticipated OnePlus Ace 3V in China. The all-new OnePlus Phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 and brings a flagship-tier CPU (1x Cortex-X4, 4x Cortex-A720, 3x Cortex-A520 Refresh), generative AI support, and a capable GPU. It is a very good option for budget-conscious mobile gamers or people who want an affordable phone that won’t slow down over time. This smartphone is tipped to give tough competition to older high-end phones. Brace yourselves for plenty of horsepower as the OnePlus Ace 3V has arrived!
OnePlus Ace 3V Specs
The new OnePlus phone brings some notable specs. A massive 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging powers it. The company says you can anticipate a 100% charge in just 26 minutes. Moreover, the phone comes with a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,772 x 1,240). It is pertinent to mention here that photography isn’t the main focus of this handset.
The Ace 3V packs a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main shooter (IMX882) and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. At least, the company has not added a pointless 2MP macro camera. For a selfie snapper, there is a 16MP camera that handles video calls. Other considerable specs include Bluetooth 5.4, an IR blaster, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, ColorOS 14 atop Android 14, and a couple of AI features.
The OnePlus Ace 3V is only available in China currently. The price of the phone is set to be 1,999 yuan (~$277) for the 12GB/256GB variant. On the other hand, the top-end model brings 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for 2,599 yuan (~$360). There have been no words for whether the smartphone will launch in global markets. It may launch outside China as the Nord 4.
