OnePlus is said to be in the process of developing its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 12 was launched in December 2023 in China. The indications suggest that its successor, the OnePlus 13, could be unveiled much earlier this year. In a recent leak, tipster Digital Chat Station has provided insights into what can be anticipated from the OnePlus 13.

The tipster has revealed that the OnePlus 13 is undergoing a design overhaul, departing from its traditional hinge-style camera module design seen in previous models. The latest prototype of the OnePlus 13 showcases a spacious 2K screen, indicating a potential upgrade in display quality. Furthermore, a recent leak has suggested that the OnePlus 13 may feature an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. This will enhance its security and user experience.

According to the leak, the company is striving to elevate the imaging capabilities of the OP 13 to rival those of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra. As a result, enhancements are expected for its 50-megapixel main camera and periscope lens. It promises an enhanced photography experience for users. Additionally, OnePlus is reportedly expediting efforts to secure the initial supply of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This showcases its commitment to delivering top-tier performance with its upcoming flagship device.

Reports suggest that Qualcomm plans to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset in October of this year. Additionally, rumors indicate that Xiaomi may unveil the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro, equipped with this new chip, in the same month. With the OnePlus 13 rumored to be the first phone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, it is reasonable to anticipate its debut around October or maybe a month later.

In related news, OnePlus is anticipated to unveil the OnePlus Ace 3V this month. It is purportedly becoming the first phone to feature the all-new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. Furthermore, expectations are high for the second half of the year, as it is speculated that OnePlus will introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus Ace 3 Pro during that timeframe.