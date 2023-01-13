Mercedes Benz To Drop Its EQ Brand For Electric Cars From 2024

Mercedes-Benz’s “EQ” brand for electric vehicles currently includes the EQS, EQE, and a host of others. The latest reports claim that it may be on the way out. Let me tell you that it doesn’t mean Mercedes is giving up on electric cars. The outlets claim that Mercedes’ goal is to go fully electric by 2030 with no new internal combustion engines or platforms released after 2025. So, any different branding has become unnecessary now that’s why the company is planning to drop this EQ Brand.

Jan Weber, a spokesman for Mercedes-Benz recently stated:

"With the EQ models, we address customers who feel particularly addressed by progressiveness and innovative strength in the field of e-mobility. With the aim of becoming fully electric from our parent brand Mercedes-Benz by the end of the decade, we will adapt the positioning of the vehicles and thus also the use of the brand in a contemporary way, however, it is still too early for details."

The point worth mentioning here is that Weber completely declined to elaborate on if this decision affects all of Mercedes’ markets globally or just some of them. However, his statement is also not a hard no, either. We all know that there’s a sedan and an SUV both named the EQS as well. As the company is dumping internal combustion anyway, so it is assumed that these eventual all-electric models could be simply named E-Class and S-Class and vice versa.

Let me tell you that Mercedes first introduced the EQ branding back in 2016. It feels like a lifetime ago now as the car industry is now deep into an EV arms race. At Paris Motor Show 2016, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche dumped the standard dark suit for a startup-vibe blazer, jeans, and sneakers announcing that the company would build 10 new EVs by 2025. The good part was that he then kicked this plan off by unveiling the Generation EQ concept which was actually a compact crossover that went into production in 2019 as the EQC.