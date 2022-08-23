Meta Acquires NUST Graduate’s AI Company Presize.ai

Presize.ai is an AI-based startup that was launched in 2019 by a NUST graduate, Awais Shafique. In a recent breakthrough, the Silicon Valley giant Meta purchased the artificial intelligence company. Awais will serve as the project manager and direct his company’s participation in Meta.

What is Presize.ai?

Presize.ai was founded in 2019 by Awais Shafique, Tomislav Tomov, and Leon Szeli. It enables clients to use mobile body scanning technology to determine the correct size of customers while shopping online. It uses a smartphone video of their bodies to predict the correct size. Therefore, it can be regarded as a size recommendation software for e-commerce and fashion users. It is an optimal body measurement software that can be installed and utilized on a mobile device. Presize uses the latest developments in Computer Vision and Deep Learning.

Who is Awais Shafique?

Awais Shafique is a young Pakistani entrepreneur who did his bachelor’s in Pakistan (NUST) and his master’s in Germany. With his great ideas, he was able to develop an incredible Artificial Intelligence-based company, which has now been acquired by Meta after the success of the startup.

Awais Shafique graduated with a degree in BEE, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, from the National University of Sciences and Technology between 2012 and 2016. (NUST). During his graduation ceremony, he received a number of awards.

Afterward, Awais Shafique finished his master’s degree in Biomedical computing with an emphasis on medical imaging and artificial intelligence at the Technical University of Munich.

Listed in Forbes 30 under 30:

Awais Shafique achieved another milestone as he was named in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Europe. It recognizes the exceptional work of his company Presize, which is now a subsidiary of Meta.

