Meta Announces a Reduction in Prices of Quest 2 Headset & Accessories

Meta has recently implemented a permanent $50 price reduction for its previous Quest 2 headset, after the launch of the Quest 3. The 128GB variant is now available at $249, down from $299, while the 256GB version sees a permanent drop from $349 to $299. It’s worth mentioning that these new prices were initially introduced during the Black Friday sale but have now been made a permanent adjustment by Meta.

Moreover, Meta is also offering a number of Quest 2 accessories at a much lower price:

Quest 2 Carrying Case: From $59.99 to $44.99

Quest 2 Active Pack: From $69.99 to $59.99

Quest 2 Fit Pack: From $49.99 to $39.99

Quest 2 Elite Strap with battery: From $119.99 to $89.99

Quest 2 Elite Strap: From $59.99 to $49.99

In July 2022, Meta raised the price of the Quest 2 headset by $100, bringing it from $299.99 to $399.99. However, with the announcement of the Quest 3 in June, Meta subsequently reduced the price of the Quest 2 back to $299.99, possibly aiming to boost sales.

Despite Meta offering an extensive library of over 500 VR gaming titles, a notable move last year was securing a significant deal with Roblox to launch its game on the Meta Quest Store.

The lowered price of the Quest 2 may now serve as an attractive option for individuals interested in trying out VR, especially compared to the $500 price tag of the Quest 3.

