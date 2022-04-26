Meta announces its first retail store to attract more on metaverse

Meta is a renowned company owned by Mark Zuckerberg. The fame and demand of its owned companies Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram is hidden from no one. Metaverse is another venture by the parent company which is a network of 3D virtual worlds and is focused on social connection. Although its popularity is increasing day by day, Meta is taking another big step in promoting its products. It is opening its own first retail store so that customers can visit, have a closer look at the metaverse and choose the hardware of their own choice.

The announcement is made on the company’s website which reveals that Meta wants to provide the customers with hands-on experience on its products. Its various products include the Quest VR Headset, Portal devices and Ray-Ban Stories. It is also investing more to increase the product base. The new store will be a good to show these technologies to the world. The company is also planning to open a new online store so that the customer could enjoy a new improved shopping experience.

The new retail startup will give the company an advantage over Meta’s competitors as Apple is still working on its mixed reality headset. The customers’ visit to the new retail and online store will help in better marketing of new innovative products related to the metaverse.

Also Read: Meta tests selling digital items in metaverse