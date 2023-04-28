Meta Introduces New Body Shapes & Improved Hair/Clothing Textures For Its Avatars

Meta keeps on introducing new changes for its Avatars on a regular basis. Recently, we came to know that Meta Avatars are getting new body shapes and improved textures for hair and clothing. It would not be wrong to say that the updates appear like good steps forward in helping people depict themselves in a better way. However, the funnier part is that while roaming around Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR social platform, we still can’t see other people’s legs.
New Body Shapes & Hair Introduced For Meta Avatars
Meta states that you’ll be able to choose from “a wider range of body shape options beginning this month. Let me tell you that the new body types include two curvier body shapes according to a blog post. The company is also updating some existing body types to make them look more different from the others.
For hair and clothing, Meta is intruding “additional detail and realism,” as you will be able to see more sparkle in people’s eyes. However, the point worth mentioning here is that you won’t see those improvements while looking at avatars in VR instead. They will just show up in stickers, profile pictures, cover photos, and more.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Meta users have made more than 1 billion avatars, so these modifications could give a lot of people more ways to express themselves on digital platforms. It would not be wrong to say that 3D avatars are becoming something of a battlefield these days for so-called metaverse platforms.
Reports claim that Roblox has been working on more realistic avatars. They are even letting creators vend limited-run gear, while Epic Games is continuously stirring out original and crossover outfits for Fortnite. On the other hand, Meta avatars in Horizon Worlds are still missing legs, which need to change this year.
