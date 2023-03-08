Meta to Integrate Messenger into FB App After Nine Years

Advertisement

After almost nine years of separation, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has revealed that it is testing the integration of Messenger back into the Facebook mobile app. The change is intended to make it easier for users to connect and share, whether they are using the Messenger app or Facebook itself.

Advertisement

Meta’s Intention to Make Facebook the Best Platform for Social Discovery

The integration is also consistent with Meta’s aspirations to transform Facebook from a platform simply for keeping up with friends and family to a platform for entertainment and discovery. In order to become more competitive with rivals like TikTok, the firm intends to make Facebook the best platform for social discovery and sharing.

Advertisement

In addition to bringing Messenger back to the Facebook app, Meta is examining the potential of enabling Facebook users to send direct messages to Instagram users. By making it easier for users to share material they discover on Facebook via messaging, the business expects to enhance engagement and user retention.

Meta’s decision to reintegrate FB Messenger into Facebook originates from its efforts to streamline its programs and services. While the move is a return to an older method, it also indicates Meta’s ability to change and compete with its rivals. Facebook remains committed to delivering innovative and engaging products and services to its two billion users despite the company’s recent challenges, which include a reduction in daily active users on Facebook and a difficult economic climate for advertising.

In this regard, according to FB Head Tom Alison,

Advertisement

A key reason why Meta is bringing messaging back to the Facebook app is to make it easier for people to share what they discover on Facebook via messaging, when, where, and how it suits their needs, without needing to switch to another app.

Check out? Meta Set to Slash Thousands of Jobs in Fresh Round of Layoffs Amidst Challenging Times