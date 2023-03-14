Microsoft Is Rolling Out Video Filters For Teams

Advertisement

Microsoft seems to be adding new features in order to improve users’ experience. According to the latest reports, a bunch of Microsoft Teams members who jump on a video call will soon be able to add some creativity. They will have new ways to express themselves with their fellow meeting attendees. Recently, Microsoft announced that it is rolling out video filters for Teams. The interesting piece of information is that these video filters just go a step up beyond adding a nice background of a tropical beach.

Microsoft Teams To Get Video Filters Soon

Microsoft describes the new feature by stating:

The filters enable participants in Teams Meetings to augment their video stream with visual effects ranging from animated frames to styles changing the video’s hue. You can apply these filters even before you join a meeting from the lobby. Advertisement

The company has added that this all-new feature will be put in place with a first-party app called Custom Filters. In addition to that, all the tenant Admin Center users will be able to select enable or disable options if they feel the filters won’t fit in their Team meetings. The feature is designed to augment the video streams with visual effects. You can apply animated frames as well as different styles with changing hues.

The point worth mentioning here is that these highly anticipated video filters are only available for Teams users on the PC desktop right now. There had been no official words on when or if it might be added to mobile or other Teams platforms. Let me tell you that this feature is not available for EDU Teams customers. So, if this new feature rolls out to you first, do share with us in the comment section.

