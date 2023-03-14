Redmi Note 12 Series International Launch Date Is Set To Be March 23

Advertisement

Have you ever heard that the same series of smartphones launch three times? Well, if it is Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi then it’s totally normal. The highly anticipated Redmi Note 12 series got its first launch in China back in November. After that, in January, the series made the jump to India. However, let me tell you that Redmi Note 12 is actually different compared to the Chinese Redmi Note 12, even though the other variants stayed the same. Now, finally, the company is going to launch the series in the international market.

Redmi Note 12 Series Will Finally Make Its Way to International Market

The point notable here is that almost two months after the Indian launch, the company has unveiled the “third time’s a charm” launch event. The teaser poster shows that the event will be taking place on March 23 under the “Live vivid” slogan.

It is quite clear from the above Tweet that the company seems definitely high on its own supply here, with references to space shuttles needed “just to catch up” with the “out-of-this-world amazing” launch. However, the weirdest part is that the company didn’t mention geography. So, right now it is unclear which market this launch is for, specifically. As it’s been announced by the global Xiaomi Twitter account, so, it is our assumption that it will be a “global” launch.

It is expected that the devices will be available officially in Europe and maybe other places too. However, we are not sure about anything so join us on March 23 to figure out precisely what’s what. The event is going to take place online at 23:00 in China, which is 15:00 in London, 16:00 CET, 11:00 EST, and 20:30 in India, respectively.

