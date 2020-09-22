Microsoft Purchases Gaming Company ZeniMax for $7.5 Billion

On Monday, the US sofware giant Microsoft announced that it would purchase ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion, signaling a significant expansion into video gaming which will give it possession of numerous bestselling franchises.

ZeniMax Media Inc. is an American video game company based in Rockville, Maryland, and was founded back in 1999. The company controlsid Software (developer of the Doom, Quake and Rage series), Arkane Studios (developer of Dishonored and Prey), MachineGames (developer of the Wolfenstein series), Tango Gameworks (developer of The Evil Within), publisher Bethesda Softworks with its Bethesda Game Studios (developer of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series) and ZeniMax Online Studios (developer of The Elder Scrolls Online).

In an announcement, the Microsoft said,

Bethesda attracts an impressive record of games, tech, ability, in addition to a history of blockbuster commercial success. The business is going to cover the purchase in money together with the deal expected to close by the second half of the financial year 2021.

The deal comes as Microsoft prepares to launch its Xbox collection from mid-November, its first upgrade to the gaming console after 7 years that contains a ton of updates, even as analysts forecast a shift from physical consoles amid a growing reliance on matches hosted on the cloud.

The executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, Phil Spencer said,

Generations of gamers have been captivated by the renowned franchises in the Bethesda portfolio and will continue to be so for years to come as part of Xbox.

