Microsoft & Snap Announces Integration Of Snapchat Lenses For Teams

If you are tired of using virtual backgrounds in Microsoft Teams calls, now you have a new way to represent yourself during meetings. According to the latest news, Microsoft and Snap announced the integration of Snapchat Lenses for Teams in order to bring a bit of fun to virtual meetings.
Now You Can Access Snapchat Lenses During Microsoft Team Meetings
Teams users will be able to access a collection of 26 popular Lenses during meetings as part of the integration. Users will be able to use the Lenses to do things like to transform themselves into a cartoon character or add fun backgrounds to their videos. Snapchat claims that the new integration will allow for more fun and engaging meetings. There is no need to download anything to access the Lenses, as you can just start by clicking on “Video effects” and selecting the “Snapchat” tab.
Microsoft Teams Vice President Nicole Herskowitz stated in an email:
“With the rise of hybrid and flexible work, our customers require tools that help build connections and foster a productive and enjoyable work environment. That’s why we are quite excited to bring Snapchat’s most popular Lenses natively into Microsoft Teams meetings, making it easy for users to add even more personality and fun to video calls. With Snapchat Lenses for Teams, we are offering customers a new way to represent themselves and engage with co-workers in a dynamic and enjoyable manner.”
Snap further says that the integration has been made possible by Snap’s SDK, Camera Kit. It allows partners to leverage Snap’s AR technology in their own applications and websites. The point worth mentioning here is that this is Microsoft’s second integration with Camera Kit. The company used Camera Kit in order to bring Snap AR into Flip. If you don’t know, Flip is actually Microsoft’s video learning platform where instructors can post topic cues to flare video discussions among students. The company has seen a 60% increase in students and teachers creating videos after that integration.
The company aims to continue to work closely with new partners to integrate Camera Kit, which means we will hopefully see Snapchat Lenses pop up in more popular apps and platforms in the coming future. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.
