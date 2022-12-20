Microsoft Teams Premium is now available for all for a short period of time. The preview will allow Microsoft’s customers to test out some of the new features. Some of the interesting features are making an appearance during this short trial run, including the ability to add custom branding to meetings and live translated captions. Moreover, Microsoft Teams Premium uses AI to Automatically Recap Your Meetings which is the most interesting feature.

Microsoft Teams Premium uses AI to Automatically Recap Your Meetings

In a blog post Microsoft announced that with Teams Premium, you can do the following things:

You can extend your organization’s brand and company culture across meetings with branding, organization backgrounds, and organization-together mode scenes.

It uses AI to make the meetings you attend (and miss) more productive and impactful through live translation for captions to remove language barriers. Moreover, the intelligent recap features will offer smarter recordings with autogenerated chapters, AI-suggested action items, and insights to quickly catch up on missed meetings where your name was mentioned.

Apply advanced meeting protection such as Watermark, End-to-end encryption for meetings, and Sensitivity labels for meetings to prevent copy/paste of meeting chat to better protect your virtual meetings.

Deliver a high-quality webinar experience through advanced capabilities to streamline event workflows with registration waitlist and manual approval, facilitate behind-the-scene actions through a virtual green room for presenters before the event begins, and manage the attendee experience so they only see shared content and participants brought on-screen.

Manage the end-to-end virtual appointment experience with advanced features like text reminders, custom-branded virtual appointments, and a centralized Virtual Appointment dashboard. The dashboard will help for a quick view into schedules, queues, and analytics to keep track of key user insights such as no-shows and wait-for-time information per appointment.

See Also: MCCrash: Cross-platform DDoS botnet targets Private Minecraft Servers – Microsoft Warns