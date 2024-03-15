The competition for dominance in on-device AI is intensifying, with Apple’s recent move following Google’s announcement of its Gemini Nano model. Reports suggest that earlier this year, Apple acquired the Canadian AI startup DarwinAI. Known for its expertise in developing compact and efficient AI systems, DarwinAI’s specialization aligns with the demand for faster and more streamlined on-device processing.

According to the report, numerous ex-DarwinAI staff, including notable AI researcher Alexander Wong, have transitioned to Apple’s AI division. Following the acquisition, DarwinAI’s website and social media profiles have been deactivated. Apple usually maintains discretion regarding its acquisitions, often stating that it “buys smaller technology companies from time to time.” However, this acquisition could signal Apple’s intention to incorporate on-device AI capabilities into its future iPhones and Macs.

Processing AI tasks on-device provides significant advantages in terms of both privacy and functionality. By handling data locally, it reduces the need to transmit sensitive user information to the cloud, thereby enhancing user privacy. Moreover, on-device AI enables users to access AI features even without an internet connection, expanding functionality. Additionally, frequently used features may benefit from reduced processing costs due to local processing.

CEO Tim Cook has hinted at forthcoming AI announcements slated for “later this year” during an earnings call last month, suggesting that Apple may unveil a plethora of AI-powered features for iOS 18 at WWDC in June. Anticipated enhancements encompass a refined Siri experience, and AI-driven functionalities integrated into Messages, iWork, Apple Music, and various other areas of Apple’s ecosystem.