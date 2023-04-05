Microsoft Unveils New Xbox Controller Made from Recycled Plastics

Microsoft is commemorating Earth Day with a new Xbox controller that is ecologically friendly. The controller dubbed the Remix Special Edition, is composed of recycled plastics and other recyclable materials. The Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition will be rolled out on April 18, shortly before Earth Day on April 22. It will cost substantially more than a conventional Xbox controller, at $85 per unit. Though it comes with additional features that may make the price seem more reasonable.
Recycled Materials Used in Xbox Remix Special Edition
About one-third of the controller is composed of recycled materials, which is its primary characteristic. Microsoft does this through a regrinding process, in which it recycles old Xbox One controller components into fresh raw material. Additional polymers have been extracted from used CDs, water bottles, and headlight covers.
In addition to being ecologically friendly, the design of the controller is also pretty good. It includes an Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack with a powerful life of up to 30 hours. Compared to the conventional Xbox controller, which operates on batteries, this is an attractive feature. This rechargeable battery pack typically costs around $25.
The unique color scheme of the controller was also inspired by natural sceneries. The front face plate is forest green, while the D-pad and triggers are a softer shade of green. The material of the back grips is reminiscent of a topographical map which is unlike any Xbox controller color profile we’ve seen so far.
The Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition will be available for presale on 18th, April.
