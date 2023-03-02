Advertisement

Microsoft has designed a custom set of Xbox Series X and S consoles, themed around The Mandalorian. The dynamic duo at the heart of the first Star Wars live-action series has inspired a new pair of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and controllers. The Series X features The Mandalorian’s sleek beskar armour while Grogu’s Series S is the perfect companion, painted green with new art featuring the fan-favourite youngling.

Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

Fans around the globe can enter for a chance to win these new gaming consoles and controllers by retweeting the official sweepstakes tweet anytime from March 1 through May 11. One lucky fan will get the chance to bring home the ultimate gaming station: the Pram XL.

To enter the lucky draw, users do not need to purchase anything. The time for the lucky draw will end at 8:00 p.m. on May 11, 2023. The chance to win the gaming consoles is only open to Xbox-supported regions. To enter the lucky draw you must be 18+.

Modelled after Grogu’s hovering pram, the adult-sized replica gives gamers an immersive experience, complete with a Grogu Series S console and controllers, a built-in screen for streaming The Mandalorian or playing through other adventures, massage cushions, cupholders, and a place to store controllers and headsets between sessions.

