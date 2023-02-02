Midranger Duo Oppo Reno 8T & Reno 8T 5G Silently Hits The Market

Advertisement

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has recently released the midranger duo, Oppo Reno 8T and Reno 8T 5G without any launch announcement. The devices were silently uploaded to the Official Vietnamese website of the company.

Specs, Features & Price Of Oppo Reno 8T

The handset sports a 6.43” AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate and FullHD+ resolution. In addition to that, it comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

If we talk about the camera section, there are three cameras at the back. Oppo hasn’t revealed the details of the 100MP main shooter yet. The other two units include a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro cam. In addition to all this, there is a ring light around the main camera that can be doubled as a customizable notification light. There is a 32MP selfie snapper that sits in the upper left corner inside a punch hole.

The handset is powered by an Helio G99 chipset and comes with a single memory option – 8/256GB. However, there is a microSD slot for extra storage as well. The Reno8 T boasts a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on together with SuperVOOC fast charging. Other connectivity options include:

a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom

a USB-C port

Bluetooth 5.3

support for all major GNSS

The operating system ColorOS 13 based on Android 13

The Reno8 T color options include- basic Starlight Black and leather Sunset Orange. Oppo Reno 8T price is set at VND 8.49 million, which is approx $365. The phone is up for sale at major online retailers in Vietnam.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Specs, Features & Price

The launch of this handset is a bit more surprising as Vietnam is not expected to see the wide deployment of the 5G networks for a while due to infrastructure limits. However, the phone boasts a different chipset, a better screen, and even faster charging so it is expected to still find its place. The Reno8 T 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 and sports 8GB RAM. If we talk about the camera department, it has a 108MP main camera with AF and an f/1.7 aperture. The other two 2MP sensors are for macro images and depth data. The 32MP selfie snapper at the front is located in a centered punch hole.

The Reno8 T 5G sports a 6.7” 10-bit OLED display of FullHD+ resolution. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate together with 2.5D curved sides. The 4,800 mAh battery keeps its lights on again and comes with SuperVOOC. The company has revealed the fast charging this time – it is 67W with the required adapter in the retail box.

The point notable here is that the handset lacks a 3.5 mm audio jack, however, ships with the same ColorOS 13 out of the box.

Oppo Reno8 T 5G color options include Starlight Black and Dawn Gold. The device is already up for pre-order at VND 9.9 million, which is approx $430. Most Vietnamese stores claim to bundle the device with a Bluetooth speaker that works as a nightstand light. Sales in the South-Asian country are expected to begin on February 10.

