Model number V2196A to be iQOO Neo 6 Flagship

Vivo company has a new device planned for the launch. The smartphone with the model number V2196A has been spotted on the Geekbench. It is assumed that the new model will be iQOO Neo 6 flagship. Here in this post lets have a go through over its expected specs.

The iQOO Neo 6 flagship with the model number V2196A is expected to be powered with by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which i codenamed “taro”. Furthermore, it will be equipped with 3GHz, three cores operating at 2.5GHz and four cores clocked at 1.97GHz. The RAM size is said to be 12GB and will run on Android 12. The display size is said to be 6.62-inch Full HD+. The battery capacity is said to be 2,290 mAh dual-cell battery unit i.e. 4,700 mAh battery with 80W charging technology. The dimensions will be 163 x 76.16 x 8.5mm. The device was able to score 1193 points in a single-core tests and 3523 points in the multi-core tests, in the Geekbench listings.

The model V2196A iQOO flagship will be having variants based on their RAM size i.e. the 6GB RAM size device will be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC, Android 12 OS.

The speculated specs are great. As the launch day will draw closer, we will get more insights into the specs of the device. So stay tuned for further details.

