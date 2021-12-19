iQOO yesterday announced it will introduce the Neo5 SE on December 20 alongside the Neo5s. The company also shared a few teasers on social media, revealing the Neo5 SE’s design, colour options, and some features. However now, the iQOO Neo5 SE price and specs are revealed ahead of launch. A reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

iQOO Neo5 SE Price and Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

The tipster also claims that the iQOO Neo5 SE will pack a 144Hz refresh rate screen and support 55W charging. However, the smartphone will support a 66W charging support.

The source also said that the iQOO Neo5 SE will be priced around CNY2,000 ($315/€280) in China but didn’t reveal the phone’s memory options.

The previous reports have revealed that Neo5 SE will come with a centred punch-hole screen, a 50MP triple camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C port. The smartphone will be available in three colours.

The iQOO Neo5 SE’s event is just a day away now. We will get more official information about it tomorrow.

