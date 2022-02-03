MoiTT Issues a Policy Directive for Renewal of the Jazz License

The government of Pakistan has projected to generate around $500 Million by renewing the Jazz license. In this regard, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications (MoiTT) has issued a policy directive for the renewal of the jazz license. According to the Federal Minister of IT and Telecom, the national exchequer will get total revenue of $486.2 million or 85.57 billion rupees.

MoiTT Issues a Policy Directive for Renewal of Jazz License

The license renewal is priced at $39.5 million for the 900 MHz band and $31 million for the 1800 MHz band, according to the minister. Furthermore, the telecom operator Jazz will renew a total of 13.6 MHz in both bands. Furthermore, Jazz can pay in both US dollars or Pakistani Rupees for its license renewal. In addition to that, for Jazz’s convenience, the government has allowed it to pay in full or 50% at the time of license renewal and the remaining in 5 years equal installments.

The license will be renewed for 15 years with all conditions, including quality of services, which would be carried out in accordance with the rules. Moreover, MoiTT has given instructions to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Frequency Allocation Board for license renewal, as Pakistan’s Mobile Communications Limited Jazz license expires on July 5, 2022.

The news came at a great time when Jazz (the largest telecom network) was facing some issues from PTA on its quality of services (QoS). Also, it will benefit the national economy by a great deal.

