Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the global IT consultant firm has prepared a review report on the policies and projects of the Ministry of IT and its allied organizations. He said the Pakistan National ICT Development White Paper aimed at identifying gaps and seeking suggestions on modern requirements, adding that the draft of the National ICT White Paper has been uploaded on the Ministry of IT website for feedback.

The Federal Minister for IT was addressing the launching ceremony of the Pakistan National ICT Development White Paper here on Tuesday. He said the world is entering the era of digital economy and society. Information and communications technologies are enabling digital economies. The COVID-19 pandemic reminded us how digital readiness could better equip a country with resources to cope with crisis and resilience for future recovery, he said.

He said The Government of Pakistan strives to improve its citizens’ quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring the availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal, and high-quality ICT services.

Due to the effective policies of Ministry of IT & Telecom, Pakistan witnessed landmark achievements in the ICT sector in recent years, he said.

MOITT Launches Pakistan National ICT Development White Paper

Highlighting the performance of MOITT, he said that in the past two years, Ministry of IT & Telecom has introduced a number of legislative & policy measures to accelerate its Digital Pakistan agenda and promote Pakistan’s ICT industry. Pakistan has launched ‘The Cloud First Policy’ enabling the public sector to deliver services faster and more efficiently with transparency and increased inter-agency collaboration. The Cloud First Policy would help develop a common platform for all public sector departments to manage & maintain their data, he said.

Syed Amin Ul Haque further said that the National Cyber Security Policy 2021 has been approved to counter the incidents related to the malicious use of information and communication technologies in cyberspace that pose a grave financial and security threat to Pakistan. The policy supports the establishment of an internal framework in all public and private institutions for the protection of the cyber ecosystem, security of national information systems and infrastructure, and protection in all national ICT infrastructures.

“The Personal Data Protection Bill is in final stages of approval to ensure the protection of online data, information, and privacy of Pakistani citizens’’, he added.

He said Ministry of IT & Telecom is also working on Digital Pakistan Policy 2022 keeping in view current emerging technologies and Digital Pakistan Policy 2018, National Broadband Policy 2021, and National Freelancing Facilitation Policy.

Ministry of IT & Telecom is also working on drafting National Data Governance Policy which will describe different attributes related to data governance in order to improve the maintenance and quality of data. Draft of Artificial Intelligence and Block Chain is also under process, he said.

He said a 3-year rolling Spectrum Strategy/Plan was launched to provide greater visibility and transparency with regard to the spectrum management policies, investment and network planning. The Right of Way (ROW) Policy for the telecom sector, clears a large number of hurdles faced by Telcos and internet service providers in the installation and maintenance of their telecommunication equipment and expansion of systems across the country, said the Federal Minister for IT.

He said a strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan is also being formulated keeping in view the aspects of Spectrum Management, Infrastructure Development, Review of Telecom Regulations, and 5G applications/use cases; First 3G/4G Spectrum auction in AJK/GB, Telecom Operators licenses renewal in PAK/AJK/GB Spectrum auction in 2021 and First Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said MOITT warmly welcomed the CAICT offers to develop this national ICT whitepaper to review the ICT development progress and propose way forward for future digital transformation in Pakistan. This whitepaper focuses on both IT and Telecom Sectors in which gaps are identified and compared them with Global trends and best practices.

He also paid gratitude to ICT sector for showing confidence in the potential offered by Information Technology sector of Pakistan, and said Ministry of IT & Telecom will continue to offer a favorable environment for the evolution of digital ecosystem.

The Ceremony was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge), MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq, Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, heads of the attached departments of MOITT, senior officers of Ministry of IT and others.

