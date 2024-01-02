MoiTT’s Co-Opt Program Offers Vital Opportunities to IT Students

The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoiTT) is planning to launch a standardized quality test for IT students in Pakistan. The move is aimed at transforming IT education in Pakistan and promoting a skilled IT workforce. For this purpose, MoiTT has collaborated with key stakeholders, including the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), and the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEA).

The standardized quality test is scheduled for January 7th, 2024, and is poised to set a benchmark for IT students. Primarily, it focuses on those enrolled in the 7th semester of public and private universities and affiliated colleges specializing in IT, computing, and related disciplines.

To facilitate the overall process, the Virtual University has set up an online portal for interested students to apply for the IT test. The successful candidates will get the opportunity to participate in the industry placement program along with receiving industry recognition.

Benefits for Students:

Under the program, around 25,000 qualified students will get a chance to work in the IT industry during their last semester. It will offer hands-on experience with the latest technologies. Furthermore, those selected for this co-opt program will get an exemption of up to 6 credit hours in their last semester, recognizing the practical experience gained during industry placement.

According to industry experts, the initiative will help bridge the gap between academia and industry requirements. Moreover, the test seeks to address a crucial issue in the existing IT education landscape, where a major chunk of graduates lack immediate employability because of the scarcity of industry-relevant skills and experience.

