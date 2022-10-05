More Ads on Instagram- Will you get Frustrated?

Are you also annoyed to see the ads everywhere on your Facebook and Instagram? Have you witnessed ads in Instagram reels, on your news feed, and in the shopping section of the app? Now get ready to see more ads on Instagram and Facebook, since Meta is launching more ways for advertisers. I guess the time is near when you would be able to see the ads on these platforms even when you are asleep.

The company announced that it is testing new ways for companies to advertise in its short video format Reels. According to the company, initially, they are launching 4 to 10 seconds skippable videos that are played after the Reel ends.

As you all know Reels work like a loop so when the ad will finish up it will start again. Meta revealed that the post loop video will start on Facebook initially and when successful it will be transferred to Instagram.

Other than this, the company has said that it is also working on testing ads that will run horizontally at the bottom of Facebook Reels. These ads will include two to 10 scrollable images. On the other hand on Instagram, Meta is increasing the number of ads in Explore tab due to which sponsored posts will show up on the explore feed.

While this new feature would be quite beneficial for businesses who want to sell their goods but for users, it would definitely be quite frustrating. Imagine coming home from the office and you open Instagram to see the Reels and get fresh and you have to see such advertised reels after every few minutes? would you feel relaxed or irritated? While this is my point of view, I believe everyone has his/her own likes and dislikes so might be possible many people welcome this feature wholeheartedly as well.

Let’s wait and watch.

