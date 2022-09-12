More Details About Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Surfaced Online

South Korean manufacturing giant, Samsung, is wrapping up to launch its highly anticipated series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Some reports claim that the Galaxy S22 series will be official early next year, probably in February. While everyone is anxious to know more about this flagship series, we have got our hands on an amazing report regarding the Galaxy S23 Ultra. More details about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera have just surfaced on the web hinting at a flawless 200MP Main Sensor with an entirely new ISOCELL sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Will Come With New ISOCELL Sensor

According to the latest reports, the new 200MP camera is “100% confirmed” to boast 0.6 µm pixels on a 1/1.3 inches sensor with an f/1.7 aperture in front. However, it is different from the ISOCELL HP1 or ISOCELL HP3 modules which are actually the current 200MP camera sensors available in the market right now. The HP1 sensor size is 1/1.22 inches with 0.64µm pixels, while the HP3 is 1/1.4 inches with 0.56µm pixels, so the new sensor is tipped to fit between them.

There are only two 200 MP smartphone sensors from the South Korean tech giant that include the ISOCELL HP1 and HP3 camera sensors. The HP3 is only a mid-range smartphone camera sensor despite the fact that it flaunts up to 200 megapixels. A 4×4 hybrid pixel-binding technology is used in the HP3 sensor, which combines 16 adjacent pixels into one huge pixel resulting in a bright and detailed photo.

Moreover, Galaxy S23 Ultra will inherit the camera design from the S22 Ultra. In addition to that, it will keep the existing 10MP periscope module from the predecessor which is actually two years old, as it initially appeared on the S21 Ultra. Other rumors regarding the highly anticipated smartphone suggest a 5,000mAh battery and a larger fingerprint scanner. We all know that there are still months until the official launch, so a lot of things could change. We will have to keep calm until Samsung launches its 2023 flagships.

