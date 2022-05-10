200MP as Primary Camera in Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The rumor has it that Samsung plans to incorporate a 200 MP camera as the main sensor in their upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra series.

Having high mega-pixel camera does not guarantee amazing pictures. Its not only the pixels that can give a better picture quality, there are many other factors involved to give a good quality picture. Still we see smartphone companies going for insanely high numbers of mega-pixels for their phone’s cameras; and Samsung seems to be topping the list.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is planning for a 200 MP camera. Samsung in their recent S22 series had used a 108 MP sensor. The high megapixel count means the digital zoom capability will be phenomenal. The picture/ image result was sharp, but on the other hand they were more grainy. With such a high pixel count the images are inherently noisy and grainy. As said earlier it is a combination of accurate focus, a static camera, and the properties of the lens being used in the device that give a sharp and a quality picture. Samsung needs to work on the image processing system.

In 2021, the Korean company had unveiled its ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The ISOCELL HP1 is a complete new generation of imaging sensor, which will be used to make the first ever 200 MP smartphone sensor. The official version of the sensor that will be released to the public is the third version of the ISOCELL HP3, HP1 sensor.

A 4×4 hybrid pixel-binding technology is used in the HP3 sensor, which combines 16 adjacent pixels into one huge pixel resulting a bright and detailed 12.5 MP photo. The resulting images from the 200 MP sensor will be very sharp.

Galaxy S23 in the video capabilities will be able to combine 2 x 2 pixels in a single pixel to shoot 8K video at 30 fps whereas in 4K videos can be recorded at speeds up to 120 fps

It is for the first time that such a high Pixel number will be used in the smartphones, though Samsung may not be the first smartphone maker to offer a 200MP camera. If we head to other leaks and rumors, the upcoming Motorola Frontier is also using the 200MP version of the ISOCELL HP1, which will also launch later this year, but before Galaxy S23.

