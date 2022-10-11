More Than 4 in 10 PCs Are Unable To Upgrade To Windows 11

According to the latest reports by asset management provider Lansweeper, we have come to know that nearly 43% of millions of devices studied are unable to upgrade to Windows 11 due to the hardware requirements Microsoft set out for the operating system.

The PCs Who Failed To Upgrade to Windows 11 Will Continue to Use Windows 10

Reports claim that Microsoft has made it so that Windows 11 does not install on devices that lack a recent TPM-equipped CPU. However, it is possible to get around this restriction as it isn’t a perfect solution and potentially not a long-term solution.

Lansweeper stated that 42.76% of the estimated 27 million PCs it tested across 60,000 organizations failed the CPU test which is quite better than the 57.26% in its last test a year ago. In short, 71.5% of the PCs failed the RAM test, and 14.66% the TPM test. Roel Decneut, chief strategy officer at Lansweeper stated that:

“We know that those who can’t update to Windows 11… will continue to use Windows 10. Global supply chain disruption has created chip a processor shortage, while many are choosing to stick with what hardware they have at the moment due to the global financial uncertainty.”

No doubt, Windows 11 is the best growth prospect for the PC industry in the coming year. More and more corporates are starting to consider replacing aging systems. Most commonly, enterprises wait for 18 months after an OS was released before they adopt it. The point further worth mentioning here is that Microsoft admitted last week that admins trying to provision new hardware and applying a Windows 11 update might hit a brick wall. They were actually giving some credence to those taking a cautious approach.

Other reports from Lansweeper show adoption rates for the latest OS are improving that run on 1.44% of computers versus 0.52% in January. It means the latest incarnation has overtaken Windows 8 in the popularity stakes however, it remains behind the market share for Windows 7.

