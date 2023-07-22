WB Games and NetherRealm Studios appeared at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 with a lot of surprises. Among all, Mortal Kombat 1 got some attention with informative trailers. They revealed six characters that will be added to the game over time. Those six include familiar faces in Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda Takahashi; but also three shocking guests appearance from fellow WB-related properties with Peacemaker (Suicide Squad/Peacemaker), Omni-Man (Invincible), and Homelander (The Boys).

Mortal Kombat 1 Latest Trailers Revealed More Surprises

The trailers highlight the storyline of the game. It showed a better look at the timeline’s version of Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka, as well as more of a reveal of how they’re working the Mileena story this time around. The game also introduced the concept of the Umgadi, which is a contingent of warrior priestesses pledged to protect the Outworld royal family.

Additionally, the players will see Darrius as a Kameo fighter, as well as what appears to be Rain as one of the characters suffering a terrible fatality. So they are digging deep into weird Mortal Kombat lore for this game. Some previous rumours have revealed that we will not see half the roster for the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch on 19th September 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.

After launch, the game will be available in several special editions including

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition (US $59.99 RRP)

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (US $109.99 RRP)

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition (US $249.99 RRP)

