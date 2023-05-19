After weeks of official teasers and unofficial rumours, Mortal Kombat 1 has officially been revealed, with a new trailer illuminating its rebooted world. Mortal Kombat 1 will launch on 19th September 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.

This next entry in the series will be a complete reimagining of the iconic franchise, starring familiar characters in a world re-created by ascended Fire God, Liu Kang.

As NetherRealm Studios has made clear, this is a new chapter for Mortal Kombat. The characters it includes are Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and more. These characters will have new backstories, motivations, designs, and abilities.

Mortal Kombat 1 will Launch on 19th September 2023

It comes with the same the franchise’s devotion to bloody, over-the-top battles and gory fatalities. Mortal Kombat 1 will feature more ‘Story Mode’ content in regular gameplay. It comes with ‘an immersive cinematic narrative featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters.’

Check Also: Forspoken DLC ‘In Tanta We Trust’ will Launch on May 26

Another twist is the game’s new Kameo Fighters system. It is a unique roster of partner characters that can assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players. Players are still wondering about how guest characters will appear in the game – like rumoured fighters Homelander (The Boys), Peacemaker (The Suicide Squad), and Conan the Barbarian.

After launch, the game will be available in several special editions including

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition (US $59.99 RRP): Includes the game physically or digitally on PC or consoles.

Includes the game physically or digitally on PC or consoles. Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (US $109.99 RRP): Includes the game physically or digitally on PC or consoles, as well as the ‘Kombat Pack’ (includes a Johnny Cage / Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin, early access to six new playable characters, and five Kameo Fighters), early access to the game on 14 September, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (digital currency).

Includes the game physically or digitally on PC or consoles, as well as the ‘Kombat Pack’ (includes a Johnny Cage / Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin, early access to six new playable characters, and five Kameo Fighters), early access to the game on 14 September, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (digital currency). Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition (US $249.99 RRP): Includes the game physically on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S only, and includes everything in the Premium Edition. It also includes a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture, an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin, three exclusive art prints, a steel bookcase, and 1,450 extra Dragon Krystals.

See Also: GTA 6 will Introduce Several Water-Based Activities Including Surfing