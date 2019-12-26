Motivating young minds to be digital leaders; Telenor Microfinance Bank’s APPCON 2019

Telenor Microfinance Bank’s APPCON 2019 is a digital application development initiative for aspiring individuals in the country. The event invited submissions from leading universities across the country. 3 teams were shortlisted from FAST, IBA and NUST with the winners given cash prizes and an opportunity to qualify for the final round of the Management Trainee/Internship Program 2020. Telenor Microfinance Bank’s APPCON 2019.

The digital infrastructure of Pakistan is transforming at a rapid pace with the applications market showing the greatest promise. APPCON was organized to promote the young talent in the country and provide them the opportunities that they can’t get from other sources. The competitors were given three categories to submit application proposals on namely Chat, Friend Finders and Task Manager Applications. The competition was judged by senior representatives from Telenor Microfinance Bank. 1st prize was won by the team from FAST which came with prize money of PKR 175,000. The 2nd prize of PKR 125,000 went to ‘Project Sam’ from IBA and the 3rd prize of PKR 75,000 was won by Team Kazam from NUST. The winners were shortlisted from a pool of 45 registrations that came from institutes like LUMS, GIK, IBA and NUST etc.

Sharing her thoughts on the APPCON, Pouruchisty Sidhwa, Chief Human Resources Officer, Telenor Microfinance Bank said: “Pakistan is one of the countries in the world that is considered a hub for talented individuals who have the ability to bring revolutionary changes in their relevant fields. We’ve seen glimpses of this potential on numerous international and national stages. This initiative was an effort by Telenor Microfinance Bank to highlight these individuals and provide them with the resources they would need to make their visions a reality. We believe that people make organizations and they are the force that drives countries towards prosperity.”

APPCON 2019 provides an effective platform for aspiring individuals to prove their mettle and be part of one of the most respected organizations in the country. It is one of Telenor Microfinance Bank’s many projects for enabling the youth of Pakistan to find their calling in terms of career choices and the fields that interest them the most.

